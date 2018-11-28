Washington Approves Sale of 10 Apache Attack Helicopters to Egypt

The US government has given the go-ahead to sell ten Boeing Apache ground-support attack helicopters to Egypt for $1 billion, the Department of State said in an announcement.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Egypt of ten (10) AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopters for an estimated cost of $1.0 billion,” the announcement said on Tuesday.

The State Department has also approved the determination of a possible Foreign Military Sale to Egypt of 46,000 M831A1 and M865 rounds and 10,000 APFSDS-T rounds for an estimated cost of $201 million.

Earlier this year, the US government has approved the sale of six Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters complete with weapon systems and support equipment worth $930 million to the Indian military.


