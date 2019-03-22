Washington Police Officer, a Father of Three, Killed by Illegal Alien

A Washington state sheriff’s deputy Ryan Thompson — father to three children — was killed in the line of duty after an illegal alien sent him and his partner on a police chase before opening fire on them, Kittitas County sheriff officials revealed on Thursday.

Thompson, according to Kittitas County officials, was shot and killed by 29-year-old illegal alien Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro who had been living in the United States illegally since he overstayed his H-2A visa in 2014.

Thompson, a deputy with the department, and 22-year-old officer Benito Chavez were initially called on the evening of March 19 in response to a driver with road rage, police said. When Thompson and Chavez tried to stop the illegal alien driver, he fled into the Kittitas, Washington area.

