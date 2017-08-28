Washington Post Admits Antifa Attacked "Peaceful right-wing demonstrators" In Berkeley

In an eyebrow-raising turnaround, the Washington Post admitted that, “Black-clad antifa members attack peaceful right-wing demonstrators in Berkeley” yesterday.

President Donald Trump then retweeted the article, acknowledging once again that despite much of the mainstream media’s attempt to lionize Antifa, the group is a militant offshoot of the violent Alt-Left.

Washington Post gets it right! We bash the media a lot. Important to give them kudos for being truthful (for a change). pic.twitter.com/OVU2p4x2az — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 28, 2017

“A pepper-spray-wielding Trump supporter was smacked to the ground with homemade shields. Another was attacked by five black-clad antifa members, each windmilling kicks and punches into a man desperately trying to protect himself. A conservative group leader retreated for safety behind a line of riot police as marchers chucked water bottles, shot off pepper spray and screamed, “Fascist go home!” writes the Post’s Kyle Swenson.

After author Dinesh D’Souza tweeted out the article alongside the comment, “Finally, as if by accident, the @washingtonpost breaks down & admits the truth about where the violence is coming from,” President Donald Trump then retweeted D’Souza.

Finally, as if by accident, the @washingtonpost breaks down & admits the truth about where the violence is coming from https://t.co/n9L1XclpDg — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 28, 2017

The Washington Post’s admission that Antifa was responsible for causing the violence in Berkeley yesterday is extremely noteworthy because the media savaged Trump after he asserted that “both sides” were responsible for the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month.

As Chris Menahan documents, there were numerous vicious attacks on Trump supporters during yesterday’s unrest in Berkeley, including one incident where an unarmed man was violently assaulted before members of Antifa doused him with urine.

In a related development, even MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who is no fan of Trump, called out authorities in Berkeley for failing to control Antifa thugs.

Normally can't stand Scarborough, but he has to be applauded for calling out Berkeley's failure to stop Antifa thugs. pic.twitter.com/EIjTDsIcQw — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 28, 2017

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.