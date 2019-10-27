Washington Post Honors ISIS Leader al-Baghdadi As "Religious Scholar" in Obituary

The Washington Post referred to ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar” in its Sunday obituary for the murderous jihadist.

The headline read, “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.”

He beheaded thousands of innocent people, raped and murdered little girls, and the @washingtonpost calls him an “austere religious scholar.” pic.twitter.com/mJdq5Of4Yl — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 27, 2019

WaPo’s questionable headline drew swift criticism on social media.

And that’s why we call them the Enemy of the People — Elux Troxl (@EluxTroxl) October 27, 2019

Embarrassing and outright propaganda. No longer a question as to their utter contempt for America as they continue their LEAKS, LIES and fake news — Toni Landin (@TLandin) October 27, 2019

You have got to be kidding me. — Patricia Gibson (@pgoh57) October 27, 2019

WaPo’s actual obit for a terrorist monster: “austere religious scholar w/ wire-frame glasses” “Mr. Baghdadi maintained a canny pragmatism” “Acquaintances would remember him as a shy, nearsighted youth who liked soccer but preferred to spend his free time at the local mosque” pic.twitter.com/XFFBnUsHEO — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 27, 2019

Adolf Hitler, struggling artist at the helm of the German Nationalism movement, dies at 56.#BagdadiEulogies pic.twitter.com/KX3V5Nj2hu — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) October 27, 2019

No word yet from @AOC or @IlhanMN on the death of al-Baghdadi. Apparently they’ve been busy writing headlines for the Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/RhWUwXurmr — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) October 27, 2019

Charles Manson, club leader and motivational speaker, dies at 83. #WaPoDeathNotices. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 27, 2019

Crap paper that treated Covington Catholic kids like terrorists calls actual homicidal terrorist “austere religious scholar.” https://t.co/hvTAurpYgM — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 27, 2019

The Washington Post @washingtonpost makes me sick! Religious scholar? He was a brutal mass murdering wanted terrorist. The anti-American, leftist, and socialist mainstream media is just as much a threat to our country today as was al-Baghdadi! America needs to wake up! pic.twitter.com/oRF2EmulRT — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) October 27, 2019

6. Murdering unrepentant terrorist pic.twitter.com/7QgYeNRo94 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 27, 2019

That cannot be real. Right? — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) October 27, 2019

This is an absolute disgrace. — Pumpkin Spiced Football (@TheAutumnWind81) October 27, 2019

Leftist Dictionary: Islamic Terrorist = Religious Scholar Christian = Easter Worshiper — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 27, 2019

Following condemnation on social media, the leftist newspaper quickly changed the headline to “Extremist leader of Islamic State dies at 48.”

Unbelievably, WaPo notes that al-Baghdadi “dies,” as if by natural causes.

The ISIS leader reportedly blew up himself, two wives, and several children with a suicide vest during a spec ops raid conducted by U.S. forces outside of the Idlib province of Syria.

WaPo’s latest journalistic bungle is just par for the course for the mainstream media.

President Trump announced Baghdadi’s death early Sunday, claiming he “died like a dog.”

