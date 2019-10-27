Washington Post Honors ISIS Leader al-Baghdadi As "Religious Scholar" in Obituary

Image Credits: Al-Furqan Media/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

The Washington Post referred to ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar” in its Sunday obituary for the murderous jihadist.

The headline read, “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.”

WaPo’s questionable headline drew swift criticism on social media.

Following condemnation on social media, the leftist newspaper quickly changed the headline to “Extremist leader of Islamic State dies at 48.”

Unbelievably, WaPo notes that al-Baghdadi “dies,” as if by natural causes.

The ISIS leader reportedly blew up himself, two wives, and several children with a suicide vest during a spec ops raid conducted by U.S. forces outside of the Idlib province of Syria.

WaPo’s latest journalistic bungle is just par for the course for the mainstream media.

President Trump announced Baghdadi’s death early Sunday, claiming he “died like a dog.”

Bill Warner, Ph.D., is a respected expert on political Islam. As an international speaker, author, and video blogger, Warner analyzes Islamic doctrine using scientific methods and evaluations from the Islamic Trilogy of the Koran, the Sira, Mohammed’s biography and the Hadith, the traditions of Mohammed. Warner founded the Center for the Study of Political Islam.

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Trump launches Twitter attack on Pelosi over impeachment bid

Trump launches Twitter attack on Pelosi over impeachment bid

U.S. News
Comments
Source: Trump Focused on Mental Health Legislation Instead of Gun Control

Source: Trump Focused on Mental Health Legislation Instead of Gun Control

U.S. News
Comments

NBC Agrees To Release Sexual Assault Accusers From NDAs

U.S. News
comments

Hillary Takes Veiled Shot at Donald, Melania Trump During Elijah Cummings’ Funeral

U.S. News
comments

Obama Takes Veiled Shot At Trump During Cummings Eulogy: ‘You Are Not A Sucker To Have Integrity’

U.S. News
comments

Comments