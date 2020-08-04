Washington Post Pushes Weak Trump/Epstein Connection, Ignores Bill Clinton 'Pedo Island' Allegation

The Washington Post attempted to connect elite pedophile Jeffrey Epstein with President Trump following unsealing of court documents, yet completely ignored witness assertions that Bill Clinton was present on the infamous ‘pedo island’ in the Caribbean.
The Post published a story last week in which it proclaimed “Before President Trump wished Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well,’ they had mingled for years in the same gilded circles.”
The article laboured on Trump’s remarks concerning Ghislaine Maxwell, after the President told reporters “I wish her well, frankly,” when he was asked about what could happen if Maxwell exposed elite figures and their connections to child sex trafficking.
Trump was referencing the fact that Epstein ended up dead in prison, yet the underlying assertion in the article appears to be that Trump is siding with Maxwell.
There is no mention, and has not been in any article from the newspaper, of Epstein’s extensive connections to Bill Clinton, however.
Court documents unsealed in the Maxwell case Thursday revealed that a witness claims to have seen Bill Clinton on the infamous ‘pedo island’ along with Epstein, Maxwell and “two young girls”.
Witness interview:
Bill Clinton was at Epstein's island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and "2 young girls." pic.twitter.com/NG8PbaZLNt
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020
The claims in the documents echo those previously made by a former worker on Epstein’s island in a Netflix documentary.
The claims run contrary to denials by Clinton that he ever visited the island, which was reportedly the site of multiple sexual assaults of underage women by the convicted pedophile Epstein and his elite guests.
The allegations were made by Steve Scully, a 70-year-old phone and internet specialist worker who was present on the island of Little Saint James, as part of Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which features testimony from witnesses and victims of Epstein’s sordid activities.
Scully claims that he saw the Clinton sitting with Epstein in the porch of the island’s villa. Scully did not witness Clinton partaking in any illegal activity, however, and says no other guests were present at the time.
Scully says that he saw other ‘important people’ visiting the island, including Prince Andrew, adding that some would be naked and flanked by topless girls.
“You tell yourself that you didn’t know for sure and you never really saw anything, but that’s all just rationalization,” Scully notes in the program, adding “Jeffrey Epstein, he was a guy who concealed his deviance very well – but he didn’t conceal it that well.”
In separate legal papers Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre has also placed Clinton on the island, claiming she had dinner with the former president, Epstein, Maxwell and two other women from New York on the island on one occasion.
Giuffre also said that she saw Clinton “strolling into the darkness with two beautiful girls around either arm.”
The same witness, thought to be Giuffre, also said she had overheard Epstein saying that Clinton owed him “favors,” while noting that she couldn’t tell whether he was joking or not:
Six references to Bill Clinton in Virginia Roberts' chat with her lawyers on April 7, 2011:
Asked about Epstein boasting "Bill Clinton owes me favors," Giuffe said:
"Yes. I do. It was a laugh though. He would laugh it off… I didn't know if he was serious. It was just a joke." pic.twitter.com/InugMgHOz5
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 31, 2020
Just watching blue check after blue check completely ignore the fact that a Jeffrey Epstein victim identified Bill Clinton as a resident of pedophile island.
How do you ignore what is objectively of the highest news value?
— Rate Limit Exceeder Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 31, 2020
In January, pictures emerged of Clinton with his arms around Chauntae Davies, who has said that she was recruited to be Epstein’s personal masseuse and ‘sex slave’:
Clinton has also been pictured on the steps of Epstein’s private plane, dubbed ‘the Lolita Express’ with Maxwell in 2002:
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton poses with Epstein’s ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell and a sex slave on board private jet the ‘Lolita Express’ https://t.co/dxIyqDy953
— The US Sun (@TheSunUS) January 8, 2020
Flight logs have shown that Clinton made 26 trips on the plane from 2001 to 2003.
Clinton was also pictured with Epstein’s housekeeper Jun-Lyn Fontanilla, and another staff member inside Epstein’s New York house:
Billionaire sex offender Epstein gave heavily to Democrats, until he didn’thttps://t.co/Pz3J88hhRI
Jeffrey Epstein’s Ex-Housekeeper Facebook Photos Show Her With Prince Andrew, Bill Clintonhttps://t.co/hoDVok5wpE pic.twitter.com/glzFBEU7uP
— duane poole (@duanepoole) February 25, 2020
Polls indicate that the majority of Americans believe Epstein was murdered, and did not commit suicide in prison.
The first image of the noose supposedly used by Epstein contradicted the official story of his alleged “suicide.” It shows a clean cloth with so signs of blood stains despite the fact that Epstein’s neck was bloody.
