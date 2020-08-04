Washington Post Pushes Weak Trump/Epstein Connection, Ignores Bill Clinton 'Pedo Island' Allegation

The Washington Post attempted to connect elite pedophile Jeffrey Epstein with President Trump following unsealing of court documents, yet completely ignored witness assertions that Bill Clinton was present on the infamous ‘pedo island’ in the Caribbean.

The Post published a story last week in which it proclaimed “Before President Trump wished Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well,’ they had mingled for years in the same gilded circles.”

The article laboured on Trump’s remarks concerning Ghislaine Maxwell, after the President told reporters “I wish her well, frankly,” when he was asked about what could happen if Maxwell exposed elite figures and their connections to child sex trafficking.

Trump was referencing the fact that Epstein ended up dead in prison, yet the underlying assertion in the article appears to be that Trump is siding with Maxwell.

There is no mention, and has not been in any article from the newspaper, of Epstein’s extensive connections to Bill Clinton, however.

Court documents unsealed in the Maxwell case Thursday revealed that a witness claims to have seen Bill Clinton on the infamous ‘pedo island’ along with Epstein, Maxwell and “two young girls”.

The claims in the documents echo those previously made by a former worker on Epstein’s island in a Netflix documentary.

The claims run contrary to denials by Clinton that he ever visited the island, which was reportedly the site of multiple sexual assaults of underage women by the convicted pedophile Epstein and his elite guests.

The allegations were made by Steve Scully, a 70-year-old phone and internet specialist worker who was present on the island of Little Saint James, as part of Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which features testimony from witnesses and victims of Epstein’s sordid activities.

Scully claims that he saw the Clinton sitting with Epstein in the porch of the island’s villa. Scully did not witness Clinton partaking in any illegal activity, however, and says no other guests were present at the time.

Scully says that he saw other ‘important people’ visiting the island, including Prince Andrew, adding that some would be naked and flanked by topless girls.

“You tell yourself that you didn’t know for sure and you never really saw anything, but that’s all just rationalization,” Scully notes in the program, adding “Jeffrey Epstein, he was a guy who concealed his deviance very well – but he didn’t conceal it that well.”



