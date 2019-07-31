Washington Post Says Trump's Favorite Food (Hamburger) Has a "Russia Connection"

Have we finally hit peak Trump Derangement Syndrome?

The Washington Post published an article entitled Even one of Trump’s favorite foods has a hidden Russia connection.

Yes, really.

The article is behind a paywall but is subtitled ‘the hamburger inspired Soviet food fad you’ve never heard of‘.

The Post is so obsessed with ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy theories, it’s now suggesting (albeit tongue in cheek one would presume) that Trump’s love for burgers is another sign that he is a secret Russian agent.

The newspaper got completely destroyed in the Twitter thread.

“Your Russia collusion conspiracy theory pieces are my favorite. Thank you for holding on, all evidence to the contrary,” remarked Mollie Hemingway.

“Oh come on,” commented Mike Cernovich.

“Democracy Dies In Dumbassery,” joked another user.

