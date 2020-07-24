Washington Post Settles $250 Million Defamation Lawsuit with Covington Teen Nick Sandmann

The Washington Post has agreed to settle a $250 million defamation lawsuit lodged against them by Covington Catholic school student Nick Sandmann, who alleged the publication smeared his reputation in the days following the infamous January 2019 incident.

Sandmann announced on Twitter Friday that after over a year of litigation, the leftist media outlet owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos had agreed to settle the suit, brought on after the publication falsely attacked him for smirking at a professional activist while wearing a MAGA hat during a January 2019 March for Life rally.

On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit. Thanks to @ToddMcMurtry & @LLinWood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 24, 2020

“On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit,” Sandmann wrote on Twitter, thanking his attorneys and the “millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me.”

“I still have more to do,” he added.

The details of the settlement were not disclosed.

A Washington Post spokesperson said, “We are pleased that we have been able to reach a mutually agreeable resolution of the remaining claims in this lawsuit,” according to CNN.

An attorney for Sandmann added they’d decided to settle with WAPO because it quickly corrected its reporting in the days following the incident.

“Nicholas Sandmann agreed to settle with the Post because the Post was quick to publish the whole truth—through its follow-up coverage and editor’s notes,” said Sandmann lawyer Todd McMurtry.

The settlement follows another $275 million lawsuit settled by the CNN cable news network earlier this year.

On Twitter, Sandmann, whose avatar shows a picture of him posing with Donald Trump Jr., warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s company could be next.

We have settled with WAPO and CNN. The fight isn’t over. 2 down. 6 to go. Don’t hold your breath @jack. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 24, 2020

A $275 million defamation suit against NBCUniversal is also currently still pending.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Watch: Exclusive Inside Update In the Covington Kids Case

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!