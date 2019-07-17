Washington Post & the New York Times Try to Ruin the Apollo Moon Landing Anniversary With 'Woke' Identity Politics

Is there literally anything left that they won’t try to ruin by injecting ‘woke’ identity politics into it?

The 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong becoming the first man to set foot on the Moon is this weekend.

Instead of using the celebration of the Apollo Moon landing to bring Americans together in a time of intense partisan bickering, the New York Times and the Washington Post are exploiting it to divide Americans even further.

“The Apollo program was designed by men, for men. If we do not acknowledge the gender bias of the early space program, it becomes difficult to move past it,” tweeted the Times, with a link to a story about women having to “escape Earth’s gender bias”.

The Apollo program was designed by men, for men. If we do not acknowledge the gender bias of the early space program, it becomes difficult to move past it. https://t.co/Mt7rVLgAaf — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 17, 2019

Not to be outdone, the Washington Post took the opportunity to take another swipe at that new embodiment of evil incarnate; white men.

“The culture that put men on the moon was intense, fun, family-unfriendly, and mostly white and male,” they tweeted.

The culture that put men on the moon was intense, fun, family-unfriendly, and mostly white and male https://t.co/x5vQBuU4IN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2019

Because there’s nothing like throwing the very people who got America to the Moon under a bus on the 50th anniversary of their stunning achievement.

Respondents to the tweets were decidedly unimpressed.

“D-Day, June, 1944. A culture mostly white and male,” joked one.

D-Day, June, 1944. A culture mostly white and male. pic.twitter.com/P4Cdz5alTf — Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunlop235) July 16, 2019

“WaPo has just encouraged hating the people that put people on the Moon? A sickly rag at best,” added another.

WaPo has just encouraged hating the people that put people on the Moon? A sickly rag at best. — Brad Ellman (@BradEllman) July 16, 2019

“You have a great knack for ruining everything,” remarked another.

You have a great knack for ruining everything. — Right Winger (@PushMeRight) July 16, 2019

“I’d be curious to know how many women and people of color sat in the New York Times offices in the 60s,” joked another.

I'd be curious to know how many women and people of color sat in the New York Times offices in the 60s. — janon1234 🇺🇸 (@janon1234) July 17, 2019

Both tweets were ratioed into oblivion. Americans are sick of everything being filtered through the lens of identity politics.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————