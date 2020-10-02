Washington Post Tweets “Imagine What it Will be Like Never to Have to Think About Trump Again” After Coronavirus Announcement

Despite being apparently unconnected to Trump’s announcement that he had contracted coronavirus, the Washington Post was forced to delete a tweet that stated, “Opinion: Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again.”

Trump tweeted that he and Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 last night, prompting a wave of gloating and celebration from leftists and the media.

39 minutes later, the Washington Post tweeted a link to the story, with many believing it to be a reaction to the news.

null

However, the column had been posted to WaPo’s website earlier on Thursday.

“If you are like me and you watched Tuesday’s debate with a voice in your head screaming make it stop, take heart: We have the power to do just that,” wrote Eugene Robinson. “We can evict President Trump from the territory he has forcibly seized in our minds. We can — we must — vote him out of our thoughts.”

Around an hour after Trump revealed he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, Washington Post deleted the tweet.

