Washington Post Upset That Trump Immigration Plan Will Keep Whites a Majority For a Few More Years

The Washington Post devoted an entire article to lamenting how President Trump’s immigration plan will prevent whites from becoming a minority for a few years.

Yes, really.

Entitled Trump immigration plan could keep whites in U.S. majority for up to five more years, the article quotes left-wing economist Michael Clemens, who appears to be upset that Hispanic and African immigrants won’t supplant white people as quickly as they might have done.

“By greatly slashing the number of Hispanic and black African immigrants entering America, this proposal would reshape the future United States. Decades ahead, many fewer of us would be nonwhite or have nonwhite people in our families,” said Clemens, who has previously campaigned for more Haitian immigrants to enter the U.S.

The Post article also notes that Trump’s plan to eliminate the diversity visa program and scale back chain migration “would delay the date that white Americans become a minority of the population by as few as one or as many as five additional years.”

Obviously, to Democrats this is a bad thing because it would delay their efforts to import huge voting blocks under the guise of humanitarian concern while giving hard working Americans the middle finger.

“Selectively blocking immigrant groups changes who America is,” Clemens warned. “This is the biggest attempt in a century to do that.”

As Chris Menahan points out, the notion that America would be irreparably changed by importing millions of people from third world countries is seemingly lost on Clemens and his ilk.

“Emanuel Celler’s 1965 immigration act “reshaped America” more than any bill in history — and it was sold on lies. If selectively blocking immigrant groups changes who America is, then doing the opposite — opening the flood gates to the third world — does the same,” writes Menahan.

U.S. Census Bureau data shows that so-called ethnic “minorities” will represent over 50 percent of all 18 year olds and younger by 2020.

White Americans currently make up around 73% of the U.S. population. By roughly 2044, that figure will drop to 49%, making them a minority.

