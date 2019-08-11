Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig: ‘People Close to Epstein Fear He Was Murdered’

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig said Saturday that individuals “close” to Jeffrey Epstein — the accused child sex-trafficker and millionaire investor found dead in his New York City jail cell Saturday morning — have fears that he was murdered.

“People close to Epstein fear he was murdered…as Epstein told authorities someone tried to kill him in a previous incident weeks earlier. He was described as being in good spirits in recent days,” Leonnig tweeted Saturday.

In a subsequent tweet, the Pulitzer Prize winner noted the July 23 incident in which Epstein was found “semi-conscious” in his jail cell — the result of a purported suicide attempt or assault — was “never cleared up.”

Leonnig did not elaborate on her tweet regarding those who feared for Epstein’s life, nor has Breitbart News confirmed its veracity.


Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Fire officials received a call at 6:39 a.m. Saturday that Epstein was in cardiac arrest, and he was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

