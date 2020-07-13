Washington Redskins Officially "Retire" Name, Logo

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

The Washington Reskins have confirmed the name and logo will be “retired.”

New name suggestions are popping up on social media but this seemed perfect:

And if you wondered why they are delaying the announcement of the new name:


As JustTheNews.com’s Sophie Mann detailed earlier, the decision comes amid mounting pressure from corporate sponsors and the national emphasis on the discussion of race.

Last week, Coach Ron Rivera said he hoped the new name would be in place ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Though it will not be revealed today, the team’s new name could be disclosed within the next two weeks.

According to the Washington Post, the team’s new name, which was selected by team owner Daniel Snyder as well as Coach Rivera, is bound up in a trademark fight at present.

The decision to change the team’s nearly nine-decade-old name stems from heightened criticism of the franchise by corporate sponsors, including FedEx, which is the franchise’s top sponsor and owner of the team stadium’s naming rights.

In early July, FedEx asked the team to change its name, and later told Snyder the company would remove its name from the stadium if the team name did not change.

PepsiCo, Nike, and Bank of America made similar demands. Snyder and Rivera reportedly began discussing a name change toward the end of May, and the national discussion surrounding race picked up steam.


Alex Jones explains how the Wayfair scandal is a mockingbird distraction from what’s really happening.

We are in the FINAL HOURS of our 4th of July Super Sale! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Facebook Catered to Advertisers Via Secret 'Councils' to Keep Them Loyal - Report

Facebook Catered to Advertisers Via Secret ‘Councils’ to Keep Them Loyal – Report

Globalism
Comments
Amazon Orders Employees to Delete TikTok From All Phones Using Company Email - Report

Amazon Orders Employees to Delete TikTok From All Phones Using Company Email – Report

Globalism
Comments

De Blasio Says BLM Protests Can Continue While Canceling All Other Large Events

Globalism
comments

Why the EU Continues to Fight Brexit

Globalism
comments

How the Left Uses “Public Health Crises” to Get What It Wants

Globalism
comments

Comments