Washington state AG sues Uber over data breach

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing Uber for failing to disclose a massive data breach that left the personal information of 57 million people exposed.

Ferguson said the ride-sharing company violated state law by not informing consumers that their information had been stolen in the 2015 breach.

“Washington law is clear: When a data breach puts people at risk, businesses must inform them,” Ferguson said in a statement on Tuesday. “Uber’s conduct has been truly stunning. There is no excuse for keeping this information from consumers.”

