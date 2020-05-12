Washington State Requires Restaurants to Collect Personal Info on Diners For 'Contact Tracing'

The state of Washington is requiring restaurants to collect personal information from diners for its “contact tracing” surveillance program.

As part of its Phase 2 Covid-19 Reopening Requirements, state officials want restaurants to keep a “daily log” of diners with all their contact information that will be kept by each restaurant for at least 30 days.

According to the requirement:

“If the establishment offers table service, create a daily log of all customers and maintain that daily log for 30 days, including telephone/email contact information, and time in. This will facilitate any contact tracing that might need to occur.”

It’s currently unknown if restaurant owners will be required to submit this daily log to the state, but it’s certainly plausible that’s the ultimate goal.

Naturally this creates major privacy concerns as government officials are typically hesitant to give up “emergency powers” after a crisis has subsided, especially if the population has been conditioned to just give in to the “new normal” of mass surveillance resulting from exploited hysteria.

It also creates a system ripe for abuse, as unethical restauranteurs could resell the data or use it for marketing purposes.

And it really a good idea to give your home address to a restaurant employee, a total stranger?

This is the world that results in too many followers who lack self-respect and aren’t willing to question authority.

As Infowars previously reported, three US universities are using “contact tracing” surveillance to create a Chinese-style ‘social credit score’ system which will ‘score’ people based on their exposure to the virus.

Government tracking of the population has always been the goal, and the coronavirus presented a unique opportunity to usher in an era of worldwide surveillance.

