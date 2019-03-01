Washington Post Admits Reporting Fake News in Covington Coverage

The Washington Post issued an editor’s note Friday evening correcting previous reporting on the Covington Catholic school confrontation last month.

In a major correction issued late Friday evening, The Post more than a month after the January 18 incident finally addressed inaccuracies, mischaracterizations and falsehoods in their initial coverage, which sought to paint “menacing smirker” Nicholas Sandmann, 15, and other students as instigators who surrounded and mocked Native American activist Nathan Phillips.

A Washington Post article first posted online on Jan. 19 reported on a Jan. 18 incident at the Lincoln Memorial. Subsequent reporting, a student’s statement and additional video allow for a more complete assessment of what occurred, either contradicting or failing to confirm accounts provided in that story — including that Native American activist Nathan Phillips was prevented by one student from moving on, that his group had been taunted by the students in the lead-up to the encounter, and that the students were trying to instigate a conflict. The high school student facing Phillips issued a statement contradicting his account; the bishop in Covington, Ky., apologized for the statement condemning the students; and an investigation conducted for the Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High School found the students’ accounts consistent with videos. Subsequent Post coverage, including video, reported these developments: “Viral standoff between a tribal elder and a high schooler is more complicated than it first seemed”; “Kentucky bishop apologizes to Covington Catholic students, says he expects their exoneration”; “Investigation finds no evidence of ‘racist or offensive statements’ in Mall incident.”

The Post additionally clarified it incorrectly described Phillips as a “Vietnam War veteran.”

A Jan. 22 correction to the original story reads: Earlier versions of this story incorrectly said that Native American activist Nathan Phillips fought in the Vietnam War. Phillips said he served in the U.S. Marines but was never deployed to Vietnam.

“They also deleted a tweet claiming that Phillips was a Vietnam Veteran,” reports Mediaite.

The Post has issued an Editor’s Note about updates to its initial coverage of the Jan. 18 incident at the Lincoln Memorial: https://t.co/rhzKZ1715K We’ve also deleted this Jan. 19 tweet in light of later developments. For more, see the Editor’s Note. pic.twitter.com/O7qCSnBMPO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 1, 2019

The note comes as Covington student Nicholas Sandmann launches a lawsuit against WaPo and more than 50 other media organizations, politicians and celebrities who had spread inaccurate accounts regarding the incident.

Sandmann’s lawsuit accuses WaPo of “[leading] the mainstream media to assassinate Nicholas’ character and bully him,” and blames the paper’s misreporting for “[fanning] the flames of the social media mob into a mainstream media frenzy of false attacks and threats against Nicholas.”

President Trump last month issued a tweet in support of Sandmann’s lawsuit against the Amazon-owned newspaper, saying, “Go get them Nick.”