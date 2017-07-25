Wasserman-Schultz IT Aide Arrested At Dulles Airport While Attempting To Flee Country

Just a day after reports emerged that the FBI had seized a number of “smashed hard drives” and other computer equipment from the residence Imran Awan, the former IT aide of Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, we learn that Awan has been captured at the Dulles airport while attempted to flee the country. According to Fox News, Awan has been charged with bank fraud.

BREAKING: House staffer Imran Awan arrested at Dulles and charged with bank fraud, per @FOXNews.. Awan worked for @DWSTweets. #fox5dc — Jim Lokay FOX5 (@LokayFOX5) July 25, 2017

BREAKING: Wasserman-Schultz IT Staffer Imran Awan Arrested at Airport While Trying To Flee The Country – @ChadPergram — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 25, 2017

For those who have managed to avoid this story, which wouldn’t be difficult given that the mainstream media has made every attempt to ignore it, the Pakistani-born brothers Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan are at the center of a criminal investigation by U.S. Capital Hill Police and the FBI. Up until now, allegations of wrong doing have varied from simply overcharging taxpayers for congressional IT equipment to blackmailing members of Congress with secrets captured from the emails of their Democrat employers.

