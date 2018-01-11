Waste Management to Give Some Employees $2,000 in Bonuses Following Tax Bill Passage

Waste Management said Wednesday that it will give $2,000 in special bonuses to about 34,000 employees.

The company said the cash bonuses will be given to its North American employees who are not on a bonus or sales incentive plan, including hourly and other employees.

The news comes after other companies have made similar announcements, citing the passage of tax legislation that slashes the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

CEO Jim Fish said in a statement the company wanted to pass on the tax benefit to its employees.

