'Waste of Time': Trump Rejects McCain-Coons Immigration Plan

President Trump rejected a proposed immigration bill drafted by Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Chris Coons (D-DE) that doesn’t include any funding for a wall along the southern border.

McCain and Coons formally introduced a bill that would grant DACA recipients amnesty and bolster border security, but it doesn’t include any authorization spending for the $25 billion Trump is seeking to build a fortified border wall.

“While reaching a deal cannot come soon enough for America’s service members, the current political reality demands bipartisan cooperation to address the impending expiration of the DACA program and secure the southern border,” said McCain.

He added the bill will “address the most urgent priorities of protecting Dreamers, strengthening border security, alleviating the backlog in immigration courts, and addressing the root causes of illegal immigration.”

Trump responded to the unveiled bill on Twitter, calling it “a waste of time.”

“Any deal on DACA that does not include STRONG border security and the desperately needed WALL is a total waste of time,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “March 5th is rapidly approaching and the Dems seem not to care about DACA. Make a deal!”

The mainstream media is billing the legislation as “bipartisan,” but it’s well-known McCain is a shadow Democrat, evidenced by 3 in 4 Democrats holding a favorable view of the Arizona senator, according to a 2017 Quinnipiac Univesity poll.

Not to mention he voted against repealing Obamacare, met with radical anti-West Syrian rebels, and constantly advocates globalism while condemning “America First.”