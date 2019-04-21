Watch: 8-Year-Old Girl Skewers Ocasio-Cortez with Perfect Impression

Even an 8-year-old can understand that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is completely ridiculous.

An 8-year-old actress did a spot-on impression of the self-identified socialist representative, complete with Ocasio-Cortez’s affinity for socialism and bizarre apocalyptic predictions.

“This sweet, adorable, 8yo actress is not only much cuter than the real #AlexandriaOcasioCortez but she’s also already much smarter too,” the uploader of the video tweeted.

This sweet, adorable, 8yo actress is not only much cuter than the real #AlexandriaOcasioCortez but she’s also already much smarter too. I asked her to do this video because when #AOC is talking this is what we’re all thinking. We’re better off with this sweetheart in Congress. pic.twitter.com/QybovhN8WZ — SickenTirade (@SICKENLAW) April 18, 2019

“I asked her to do this video because when #AOC is talking this is what we’re all thinking. We’re better off with this sweetheart in Congress.”

Wearing glasses similar to those worn by Ocasio-Cortez, the girl mocked the representative’s climate change fear-mongering.

Read more

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now being criticized for changing her tone while speaking to a group of African Americans. Alex Jones calls in from the road to break down the condescending attitude now common on the left.