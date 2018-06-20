WATCH – Activists Shouting ‘No Borders! No Walls!’ Harass DHS Sec. Nielsen at Restaurant

A group of open borders activists harassed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen out of a Washington, D.C. restaurant on Tuesday evening.

Members of the group “Democratic Socialists of America” (DSA) chanted “No borders! No walls! Sanctuary for all!” at Nielsen as she sat with bodyguards eating dinner at D.C.’s MXDC.

Watch the incident here:

The activists can be heard chanting “Shame! Shame! Shame!” while other open borders activists taunted Nielsen, shouting “Aren’t you a mother too?” and “How does that make you feel?”

“Kirstjen Nielsen, you’re a villain! Lock her up!” the activists continued chanting.

Part one of a video of @mdc_dsa @DC_IWW and others shouting DHS Secretary Nielsen out of a restaurant. She doesn’t need to be kidnapping #immigrantchildren to deserve this treatment. Don’t give the regime a moment of rest. #KeepFamilesTogether pic.twitter.com/B3RfraOk1E — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) June 20, 2018

Part two pic.twitter.com/bJI46jmXVf — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) June 20, 2018

Eventually, Nielsen was forced out of the restaurant after the targeted harassment and bullying.

DHS Secretary Nielsen just got driven out of a Mexican restaurant here on 14th Street by activists. DSA, I believe. pic.twitter.com/lTKutryXBO — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) June 20, 2018

Read more