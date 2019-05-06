WATCH: Actor Tom Arnold in Bizarre ‘Pro-Nazi’ Tirade

Leftist actor Tom Arnold told a group of young conservatives outside Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles that he would prefer to vote for an actual Nazi than endorse President Trump in 2020.

The bizarre, pro-Nazi tirade features Arnold speaking to the Vice President of X StrategiesMichael Gruen.

“I would endorse a fucking Nazi against Trump,” Arnold said to audible surprise from his sidewalk audience.

“Really, man?” asks Gruen, prompting Arnold to attempt to correct his endorsement of a political party that systematically murdered six million Jews.

“I mean, compared to Trump? Trump’s the head Nazi.”

Adolf Hitler was in fact, the “head Nazi”.

Arnold goes on to state how “Trump is the worst president we’ve ever had,” adding: “He’s a white supremacist”.

