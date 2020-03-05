Watch: Actress Goes On Unhinged Rant Thanking Abortion for Advancing Career

Hollywood actress Busy Phillips claimed her current life would not be possible had she not killed a baby at age 15, amid a heated pro-abortion rant.

Speaking at a protest on the steps of the Supreme Court Wednesday, Philipps was thankful for her “beautiful office,” her “two beautiful and healthy children” and her “hybrid car” – all made possible because she was allowed to murder a baby at age 15.

“There I was sitting in Los Angeles in my beautiful office of my own late night talk show. Soon I would be driving my hybrid car to my beautiful f****** home to kiss my two beautiful and healthy children and my husband, who had taken the year off to parent so I could focus on my career,” the actress said.

Actress @BusyPhilipps said she owes all of her success to having an abortion at 15, continues: "I will never stop talking about my abortion or my periods or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up w/ the moon!" pic.twitter.com/ZoW6CM1HfD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 5, 2020

“And I have all of this, all of it, because I was allowed to have bodily autonomy at 15,” Phillips screamed to an enthusiastic crowd.

Philipps went on to say she’d never be shamed into discussing her abortion.

“I will never stop talking about my abortion, or my periods, or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up with the moon,” Phillips shrieked.

At the same protest, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) blasted Trump-appointed judges on the US Supreme Court, which could soon decide the fate of Roe v. Wade.

Rep. @AyannaPressley at today's abortion rally: "We have two alleged sexual predators on the bench, of the highest court of the land, with the power to determine our reproductive freedoms. I still believe Anita Hill and I still believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford!" pic.twitter.com/ZaleFmrNjS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 4, 2020

“We have two alleged sexual predators on the bench, of the highest court of the land, with the power to determine our reproductive freedoms,” Pressley stated. “I still believe Anita Hill and I still believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford!”

Another woman, Renee Bracey Sherman, AKA “The Queen of All Abortions,” described aborting her baby as “one the best decisions of my life.”

“I had an abortion when I was 19. It was honestly one of the best decisions of my life;” Sherman said, adding, “I was simply not ready to be a parent, and that’s really all you need to need to know!”

.@RBraceySherman, who self-describes as the “Beyonce of Abortion Story Telling,” at today’s rally: “I had an abortion when I was 19. It was honestly one of the best decisions of my life; I was simply not ready to be a parent, and that’s really all you need to need to know!" pic.twitter.com/W8rtUJYNhe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 4, 2020

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Minn.) also weighed in, conflating the pro-life stance with wanting to suppress sexual independence.

“Yo yo, you know what? You’re so freakin’ obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me!”

.@RashidaTlaib at today’s abortion rally: “Yo yo, you know what, you’re so freakin' obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me!” Adds that pro-life pols are “commercializing” women’s bodies to make them “less than." pic.twitter.com/yTt10nNvdY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 4, 2020

Sen. Chuck Schumer’s remarks, however, stole the show at yesterday’s rally when he lodged direct threats toward two sitting Supreme Court justices – only later to walk back the remarks.

“I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch: You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer yelled to a cheering audience.

Did Senate Democrat leader Schumer just threaten two conservative justices? Where is the media? “I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch: You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price”pic.twitter.com/MellytNNp5 — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 4, 2020

“You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions!”

The Supreme Court is deciding on a case about a law in Louisiana that requires abortion doctors to have admitting privileges to local hospitals.



The demons come out as abortion activists praise their ‘god’ for having the ‘right’ to kill unwanted pregnancies as one prances around with earrings depicting alligators eating babies. Outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC various groups amass in opposition and in support of the June Medical Services vs Rousey case which could impact the future of abortion in the United States.

