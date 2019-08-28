Watch: African Migrants Wanting Access to U.S. Attack Police in Mexico

Image Credits: Jacky Muniello/picture alliance via Getty Images.

Footage from a border town in Mexico shows African migrants attacking police in attempts to access the U.S.

Videos from Tuesday show the migrants from Africa attacking military police who protect themselves with helmets and riot shields, while other migrants throw objects at them.

See a slideshow from Reuters

The attacks took place outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention centre in Tapachula near the Guatemalan border and have been going on for days, as the migrants demand “free transit through the country to reach the United States,” according to VOA News.

Mexico has been stepping up its southern border security under pressure from President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods if the country didn’t do more to stem the flow of migrants from Central America.

