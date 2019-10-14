Watch AG Barr Speak Out Against Demonic Enemies of America

Watch the full, uncensored AG Bill Barr Speech to Notre Dame on the battle between Christianity and Secularism.

“The imperative of protecting religious freedom was not just a nod in the direction of piety. It reflects the framers’ belief that religion was indispensable to sustaining our free system of government,” Barr said.

Barr continued, saying, “This is not decay, this is organized destruction. Secularists and their allies have marshaled all the forces of mass communication, popular culture, the entertainment industry, and academia in an unremitting assault on religion and traditional values.”

College Students Want to Tax Churches

Video: NBA Security Removes Peaceful Protester Holding "China Owns The NBA" Sign

Where Is The Outrage From The Church?

David Knight Show: Global Digital IDs Via Vaccines Are on The Horizon

Is PG&E Causing The California Wildfires?

