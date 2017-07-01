WATCH: Aggressive Press Push and Shove, Knock Over Oval Office Lamp

Well, an overly eager and aggressive press jockeying for position inside the Oval Office nearly knocked a lamp into the president’s lap on Friday.

Trump was sitting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in his office when the doors were open to let the press inside. C-SPAN cameras were rolling as a swell of cameras and microphones were shoved into position. The wave sent a couch sliding into the table next to the president’s chair, but aid Keith Schiller was there to catch the lighting fixture before it went flying.

Trump scolds the rabble and wins the Internet for the day: