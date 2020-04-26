Watch: Alex Jones' Message To The New World Order

Alex Jones has some choice words for the globalist elite hell-bent on plunging America and the world into a global depression simply because they’re on the verge of losing power. Their efforts to destroy Infowars and the patriot movement will only be met with a political reckoning, and ultimately, failure.

Alex Jones' Message To The New World Order pic.twitter.com/Sotwtxx8M9 — Greg Reese (@gregreese) April 26, 2020

Also watch this full length presentation with Dr. Dan Erickson of Bakersfield, California breaking down the science of coronavirus spread, and explaining the implications of prolonged isolation in society:

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!