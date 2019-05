Catch Alex Jones debunking talking points pushed by Turkey’s ‘The News Makers’ which came directly from the SPLC and Media Matters. Jones provides the entire interview along with evidence to support his arguments that no establishment outlet would deliver!

Mirror:

Also:



Caolan Robertson, an executive producer behind the new documentary film “You Can’t Watch This,” joins Alex Jones live via Skype to premiere exclusive clips from the movie.

Brighteon version: