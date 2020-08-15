Watch: Alex Jones Reopens Austin Park By Force, Leads Protest Against Democrat Closures

Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew are protesting Austin’s arbitrary COVID park closures at the Barton Creek Greenbelt trail. Join us and other patriotic Americans Saturday at noon CST at the “Hill of Life” to show the city’s Democrat leaders what you think about their blatantly authoritarian measures.

ALEX JONES LIVE: Austinites reopen park by force https://t.co/C35X92yCh1 — Rex Jones (@rexjonesnews) August 15, 2020

