Watch: Alex Jones’ Special Birthday Message to President Trump
Infowars founder celebrates 72nd birthday of America’s anti-globalist president
June 14, 2018
June 14, 2018
Comments
Alex Jones wishes President Trump a happy 72nd birthday.
