Watch: Alleged First Video of Drone Flying Above UK Airport

Image Credits: Dan Kitwood / Staff / Getty.

The operations at Gatwick Airport have been disrupted ever since several drones were spotted flying above airport’s grounds. The UK army has been summoned to deal with the situation.

A video a drone flying above Gatwick Airport was published by the Daily Mail on 20 December. This is one of two drones that were reportedly spotted flying over Gatwick Airport at 9 pm GMT for about six hours provoking flights delays. The incident spurred a major investigation by the Sussex police as the use of drones around British airports is illegal and punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Earlier, Sussex Police stated via their Twitter account that the drones’ flight was a deliberate act and posed no terror threat.


