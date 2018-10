Our satire highlights the dangers of a new patent that suggests products to users based on whether they sound sick or emotionally distressed.

Also, Adam Schiff may be the single most corrupt member of congress:

Don’t miss, we blow the lid on Rosenstein’s trap failing against Trump:

Breaking news on the Infowars Army:

The newest way to trigger a liberal:

Media Matters plugs for Infowars!:

CNN, MSNBC go full racist against Kanye West:

What is Amazon’s AI really up too?: