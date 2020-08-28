Watch: Amazon Workers Erect 'Guillotine' Near Jeff Bezos' House

Amazon workers holding a rally near Jeff Bezos’ house in Washington set up a makeshift guillotine while protesting over their low wages.

According to FoxBusiness, the protesters are calling for a $30 minimum wage.

The Congress of Essential Workers previously announced it would stage a protest, requesting the Amazon CEO to provide hazard pay, personal protective equipment, and a $30 minimum starting wage for all hourly associates.

Protesters build a guillotine outside of Jeff Bezos’s house. Yesterday the Amazon billionaire was reported to become the first man worth $200 billion. pic.twitter.com/tY1wb0F1uj — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) August 27, 2020

The net worth of the world’s richest man has surpassed the $200 billion mark amid the coronavirus pandemic, with shares of Amazon rising to $3,403.64 due to surging online retail activity.

The company hasn’t commented on the protests so far.



Alex Jones breaks down how leftists are ramping up support for violent acts in the streets of America ahead of the divisive 2020 presidential election.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!