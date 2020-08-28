Watch: Amazon Workers Erect 'Guillotine' Near Jeff Bezos' House

Amazon workers holding a rally near Jeff Bezos’ house in Washington set up a makeshift guillotine while protesting over their low wages.

According to FoxBusiness, the protesters are calling for a $30 minimum wage.

The Congress of Essential Workers previously announced it would stage a protest, requesting the Amazon CEO to provide hazard pay, personal protective equipment, and a $30 minimum starting wage for all hourly associates.

The net worth of the world’s richest man has surpassed the $200 billion mark amid the coronavirus pandemic, with shares of Amazon rising to $3,403.64 due to surging online retail activity.

The company hasn’t commented on the protests so far.


