Watch: American Rapper, Crew Brawl with Migrants in Sweden

American rapper A$AP Rocky and his crew were confronted by two migrants in Sweden who they later fought, according to videos posted to social media.

Videos uploaded Monday show a pair of migrants going up to Rocky’s entourage and refusing to go away.

One of the migrants appears to take a pair of earphones and smash it over Rocky’s security guard, who does not proceed to retaliate.

“HITS SECURITY IN FACE WITH HEADPHONES THEN FOLLOW US,” Rocky posted on Instagram.

Rocky elaborated in a follow-up Instagram post: “SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS, WE DON’T KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK.”

Later the man who smashed his headphones over the security guard is heard asking the crew to replace the broken headphones.

The security guard is later overheard saying the assault caused him to bleed.

After the confrontation, a woman comes up to the crew and says one of the two men “slapped her ass and [her] girlfriend’s ass.”

In subsequent cell camera footage published by TMZ, Rocky appears to toss one of the migrants onto the street, before his crew begins beating him.

The migrant was reportedly left “battered and bloodied in the street,” according to TMZ.