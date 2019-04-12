Watch: Angry Drag Queen Attacks Pro-Life Activist at Abortion Rally

Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer was assaulted while protesting a pro-Planned Parenthood rally held at the Texas capital Thursday.

Shroyer was live streaming as he bull horned a large gathering of abortion supporters in Austin, when an angry drag queen attacked him, striking his phone.

“Weren’t you at the Drag Queen Story Hour?” Shroyer asked the man just prior to the assault.

Shroyer later lamented on Twitter he would not be able to identify his attacker due to the makeup he was wearing.

The Infowars War Room host also captured bizarre footage of women performing dance routines in celebration of abortion.

Watch the full video of Shroyer’s live stream from the rally:


