Watch: Anti-Gun Dem Candidate Pepper Sprays Self

A Democrat running in Colorado’s Sixth congressional district released a bizarre political ad pushing for gun control — by pepper-spraying himself in the face.

Levi Tillemann illustrates his ignorance in the video called This Will Save Lives, claiming pepper spray is enough of a self-defense deterrent to stop an assailant, which he tries to demonstrate by being sprayed in the face.

“I’m calling on Congress to stop talking past each other and try something new,” Tillemann says in the video. “Empower schools and teachers with non-lethal self-defense tools, like this can of pepper spray.”

“For less than a dollar per person in the U.S., we can have a secured canister of pepper spray in every classroom in America,” Tillemann narrates as the video rolls on, showing him panic from the burning pain and hosing his face with water.

“It’s just unbearable, it’s like lava,” he says.

Though Tillemann clearly demonstrates how being pepper-sprayed in the face with a gallon of the chemical is painful and unwise, he fails to explain how pepper spray would deter an armed criminal.