Watch: Anti-Police Activists Destroy NYC Transit Property In Subway Fee Protest

An anti-police group in New York City called on activists to destroy Metropolitan Transportation Authority property across the city on January 31, in a bid for free public transportation.

On Tuesday, a group known as Decolonize This Place posted a video calling on activists to “link up” and “fuck shit up” on “J31.”

The streets are ours. The trains our ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours. How will you and your crew build and fuck shit up for #FTP3 on #J31 (THIS FRIDAY)? Issa mothafuckin' movement. pic.twitter.com/CoEjRSvmDX — DecolonizeThisPlace (@decolonize_this) January 28, 2020

“We encourage you to link up with your friends, your family, and think of the ways you can move in affinity to build and fuck shit up on J31 all day long,” an anonymous activist says in the video. “The mood for J31 is simple: Fuck your $2.75. No cops in the MTA, free transit, no harassment period, and full accessibility. We hope that you come through and move with us on J31. Fuck the police.”

On Friday, the group’s Twitter feed was loaded with posts of activists who’d taken “action” against the transit authority by protesting, chaining open subway gates and tagging subway stations with graffiti.

Zip tie power, door open, ride free👇🏽 https://t.co/c2LvOvkC7L — DecolonizeThisPlace (@decolonize_this) January 31, 2020

Remember: we’re on unceded Lenni-Lenape land. @decolonize_this sticker was placed where it was for a reason, but ALL this land was stolen from her original people. It’s time to restore whatever we can. #ftp for the people & the planet. #farestrike #J31 #FTP3 #decolonizethisplace pic.twitter.com/0dD9vA8UXi — Climate Justice Rebellion (@ClimateJusticeR) January 31, 2020

#J31 ALL DAY SPOTTED IN THE BX pic.twitter.com/zeknqmGi7P — NYC Shut It Down (@NYC_ShutItDown) January 31, 2020

Someone used a bike lock on an exit door to prevent it from closing. Respect to comrade u-lock for supporting today’s fare strike as part of J31. Cops out of the subways and free public transportation! Follow @decolonize_this for updates today, and be at Grand Central at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/qQ1Wli5MPO — Andy Ratto (@andyratto) January 31, 2020

#ftp3 #j31 protester marking up subway car. Commuters do not look amused pic.twitter.com/MWia136l0M — barely informed with elad 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@elaadeliahu) January 31, 2020

Mostly white people at the protest holding a “black power, f— the police” sign. pic.twitter.com/AsOjJjjgGp — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 31, 2020

Protesters later assembled at Grand Central station before heading out to Brooklyn.

Antifa has swarmed Grand Central Station pic.twitter.com/f3xoAqiW4r — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2020

NYPD appeared ready to mobilize against demonstrators who broke any laws, according to an internal memo.

While we will always protect people’s right to protest, illegal conduct that puts law-abiding community and cops in danger will not be tolerated in New York City. It is imperative that officers take appropriate action and make arrests when they observe a violation of the law.

A statement from NYPD chief Terrence Monahan also indicated police would be arresting activists who they catch vandalizing subways or attacking police.

“This morning, a group of individuals vandalized subway stations. We believe the same individuals will attempt to disrupt the evening commute by causing disorder, endangering commuters – and even attempting to physically assault our officers. IT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED,” Monahan stated.

This morning, a group of individuals vandalized subway stations. We believe the same individuals will attempt to disrupt the evening commute in the subway by causing disorder, endangering commuters – and even attempting to physically assault our officers.

IT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED pic.twitter.com/okeinSuMuN — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) January 31, 2020

“While the NYPD will always protect people’s right to protest, we will not accept illegal behavior that threatens the safety of others. Those who break the law will be arrested.”

CBS New York reports police made numerous arrests during the Grand Central Station demonstration.

Listen to this arrested Antifa whine to the police that his dad works for the court. Absolutely perfect pic.twitter.com/PcwS5SfJhr — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2020

VIDEO: NYPD chase down and bust Antifa rioter running away at #FTP3 pic.twitter.com/XKBqlgcHuF — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2020

Later Friday evening, protesters appeared to brawl with police.

Protesters appear to be attacking police now in NYC pic.twitter.com/6v4anpw3lZ — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2020

This is a developing story…



