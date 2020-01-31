Watch: Anti-Police Activists Destroy NYC Transit Property In Subway Fee Protest

An anti-police group in New York City called on activists to destroy Metropolitan Transportation Authority property across the city on January 31, in a bid for free public transportation.

On Tuesday, a group known as Decolonize This Place posted a video calling on activists to “link up” and “fuck shit up” on “J31.”

“We encourage you to link up with your friends, your family, and think of the ways you can move in affinity to build and fuck shit up on J31 all day long,” an anonymous activist says in the video. “The mood for J31 is simple: Fuck your $2.75. No cops in the MTA, free transit, no harassment period, and full accessibility. We hope that you come through and move with us on J31. Fuck the police.”

On Friday, the group’s Twitter feed was loaded with posts of activists who’d taken “action” against the transit authority by protesting, chaining open subway gates and tagging subway stations with graffiti.

Protesters later assembled at Grand Central station before heading out to Brooklyn.

NYPD appeared ready to mobilize against demonstrators who broke any laws, according to an internal memo.

While we will always protect people’s right to protest, illegal conduct that puts law-abiding community and cops in danger will not be tolerated in New York City. It is imperative that officers take appropriate action and make arrests when they observe a violation of the law.

A statement from NYPD chief Terrence Monahan also indicated police would be arresting activists who they catch vandalizing subways or attacking police.

“This morning, a group of individuals vandalized subway stations. We believe the same individuals will attempt to disrupt the evening commute by causing disorder, endangering commuters – and even attempting to physically assault our officers. IT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED,” Monahan stated.

“While the NYPD will always protect people’s right to protest, we will not accept illegal behavior that threatens the safety of others. Those who break the law will be arrested.”

CBS New York reports police made numerous arrests during the Grand Central Station demonstration.

Later Friday evening, protesters appeared to brawl with police.

This is a developing story…


