'Trump is a racist who is trying to 'make America white again' by deporting immigrants.' 'But Obama deported double the number of immigrants and put kids in cages'. 'I didn't follow politics then…I wouldn't denounce him because he was a gentleman.' pic.twitter.com/HG2Y1vMk9T — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 22, 2019

‘Trump is a racist who is trying to ‘make America white again’ by deporting immigrants.’

‘But Obama deported double the number of immigrants and put kids in cages’.

‘I didn’t follow politics then…I wouldn’t denounce him because he was a gentleman.’

Meanwhile, imagine showing up to a protest and having absolutely no idea what you are protesting against.

Imagine showing up to a protest and having absolutely no idea what you are protesting against. pic.twitter.com/zaRSxNIumm — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 22, 2019

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————