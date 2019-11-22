‘Trump is a racist who is trying to ‘make America white again’ by deporting immigrants.’

‘But Obama deported double the number of immigrants and put kids in cages’.

‘I didn’t follow politics then…I wouldn’t denounce him because he was a gentleman.’

Meanwhile, imagine showing up to a protest and having absolutely no idea what you are protesting against.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Wyoming Officials Tell Kanye West to Stop Building Amphitheatre

Wyoming Officials Tell Kanye West to Stop Building Amphitheatre

Hot News
Comments
Greece Planning 'Air Tight' Borders, Migrant Camp Overhaul

Greece Planning ‘Air Tight’ Borders, Migrant Camp Overhaul

Europewars Redirect
Comments

One-Third of Americans Don’t Trust Media – Poll

Hot News
comments

Alex Jones Confronts Leftist Demons & Trump In Austin

Hot News
comments

Illegal Wanted for Manslaughter Flees to Mexico After Sanctuary Sheriff’s Office Releases Him

Hot News
comments

Comments