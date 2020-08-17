WATCH: Antifa Arrives in Sturgis -- And It Does Not Go Well

Antifa radicals discovered it was a bad idea to invade the 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally last week.

Footage from Sturgis, South Dakota, Saturday shows several Antifa members attempting to counter-protest the largely pro-Trump bike rally, where few if any participants wore face masks or practiced social distancing – much like at BLM protests.

Sturgis police, who arrested one man, were forced to intervene to protect the leftists after one purple-haired Antifa protester kicked one of the bikers’ motorcycles, seen in the video below at 28:43.

More from Newsweek on the man’s arrest:

A man has been arrested for allegedly kicking a biker at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota rally over the weekend during a largely peaceful protest.

Video posted on social media appears to show several police officers detaining the suspect while surrounded by a large crowd of bikers taking part in the annual rally.

