To skip to the action jump to 40:20

Antifa attacked a group of Trump supporters who were demonstrating on the University of Arizona campus.

The Trump supporters were posting flyers honoring U.S. citizens killed by illegal immigrants when Antifa thugs began tearing down the flyers and ripping them up.

The pro-Trump group filmed and protested verbally, but did not use force to stop Antifa from tearing down the flyers.

However, Antifa did not keep their cool and started shoving the Trump supporters, causing a small scuffle.

The main Antifa instigator ran away when police arrived but was caught and arrested after a short chase.