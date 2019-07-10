Watch Antifa Defend The Assault of Journalist Andy Ngo

The Daily Caller’s Matt Miller hit the streets of Washington, D.C. to see if local Antifa members condone the group’s unwarranted attack on journalist Andy Ngo in Portland, Oregon in June.

Miller asked a woman, “He had a brain hemorrhage, do you think that is right? Do you think he deserved it?” and she replied, “Yes. Fascists should be attacked when they spread violence.”

“He was not hit with a milkshake, he’s talking sh*t, he’s f**king lying,” another Antifa member said.

The majority of the face-covered communists refused to talk on camera as they are not capable of engaging in dialogue to explain their ideology.


Related Articles

Purple Haired US Women's Soccer Team Star Chides Trump Again

Purple Haired US Women’s Soccer Team Star Chides Trump Again

U.S. News
Comments
UPDATE: Facebook Deletes Policy Allowing Violent Threats Against "Dangerous Individuals"

UPDATE: Facebook Deletes Policy Allowing Violent Threats Against “Dangerous Individuals”

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Trump Distances Himself From Accused Pedophile Epstein

U.S. News
comments

WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows Group Of About 60 Teens Vandalizing, Looting Walgreens

U.S. News
comments

Ross Perot donated to Trump’s re-election campaign before death: report

U.S. News
comments

Comments