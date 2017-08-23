Watch: Antifa Member Brutalized - By Other Antifa Members!
Share7
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 7

Geez, the left really are eating their own.

Video from the counter-protest in Boston over the weekend shows the bloody aftermath of when the “punch a Nazi” meme goes horribly wrong.

“This man was punched in the face by someone who allegedly mistook him for a neo-Nazi,” a caption for the video states on Twitter.

“You do not hit somebody you assume is a neo-Nazi,” a black women tries to tell gatherers. “He is on our side! Do not do that!”

The frazzled protester was unable to answer when someone asked “What are you here for today?”

“I’m not exactly sure right now,” he responds, as he dabs blood off a huge facial laceration.

Share7
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 7

Related Articles

Cliven Bundy followers found not guilty in armed standoff case

Cliven Bundy followers found not guilty in armed standoff case

U.S. News
Comments
SCHLICHTER: Normal Americans Are Bored By the Fake Drama

SCHLICHTER: Normal Americans Are Bored By the Fake Drama

U.S. News
Comments

US Liberals Cozy Up to Antifa, America’s Anti-Free Speech ‘Taliban’

U.S. News
Comments

CNN’s Don Lemon Accuses Trump of “Trying to Ignite a Civil War”

U.S. News
Comments

Video: CNN Loses Its Shit Over Trump Speech

U.S. News
Comments

Comments