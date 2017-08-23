Watch: Antifa Member Brutalized - By Other Antifa Members!

Geez, the left really are eating their own.

Video from the counter-protest in Boston over the weekend shows the bloody aftermath of when the “punch a Nazi” meme goes horribly wrong.

VIDEO: Feral Antifa punches another Antifa on accident because he thought he looked like a Nazi via @FusionNews pic.twitter.com/ljzNWwlZzk — /r/The_Donald (@thedonaldreddit) August 23, 2017

“This man was punched in the face by someone who allegedly mistook him for a neo-Nazi,” a caption for the video states on Twitter.

“You do not hit somebody you assume is a neo-Nazi,” a black women tries to tell gatherers. “He is on our side! Do not do that!”

The frazzled protester was unable to answer when someone asked “What are you here for today?”

“I’m not exactly sure right now,” he responds, as he dabs blood off a huge facial laceration.