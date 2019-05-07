Watch: AOC Claims She's Never Seen Garbage Disposal - 'It Is Terrifying'

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has never seen a garbage disposal, she claimed in a recent video.

The socialist was roundly mocked on Twitter after claiming on social media she’s never lived in a place that had a garbage disposal, even asking what it’s for and if it’s environmentally conscious.

“I am told this is a garbage disposal,” she says pointing the camera at the black hole in her sink. “I’ve never seen a garbage disposal. I’ve never had one in any place I’ve ever lived.”

“It is terrifying,” she confesses, adding, “I don’t know what to use it for or what its purpose is.”

“Like food scraps?” she asks nervously, before going all Green New Deal: “Is this environmentally sound? I don’t know.”

Users on Twitter questioned if AOC was being genuine, or if she was pretending to be poor.

“When you’re trying to be a relatable human from 2019 but failing,” one Twitter user commented.

OANN’s Jack Posobiec theorized the video was bait meant to goad conservatives into reacting.

The video circulated as Twitter moved to ban an AOC parody account Monday, as well as that of Jewish Trump supporter Mike Morrison, the account’s creator.


Related Articles

Instagram to "Fact Check" & Remove Memes

Instagram to “Fact Check” & Remove Memes

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Headline Asks: "How Black Will the Royal Baby Be?"

CNN Headline Asks: “How Black Will the Royal Baby Be?”

U.S. News
Comments

Rumors Swirl About Huge Layoffs at CNN; Brian Stelter Denies

U.S. News
comments

Facebook Takes No Action Against State Rep. Who Threatened to Doxx Teenage Pro-Lifers on Video

U.S. News
comments

Twitter Bans Jewish Trump Supporter Over AOC Parody Account

U.S. News
comments

Comments