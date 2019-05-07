Watch: AOC Claims She's Never Seen Garbage Disposal - 'It Is Terrifying'

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has never seen a garbage disposal, she claimed in a recent video.

The socialist was roundly mocked on Twitter after claiming on social media she’s never lived in a place that had a garbage disposal, even asking what it’s for and if it’s environmentally conscious.

“I am told this is a garbage disposal,” she says pointing the camera at the black hole in her sink. “I’ve never seen a garbage disposal. I’ve never had one in any place I’ve ever lived.”

AOC saying she’s never seen a garbage disposal and then proceeding to ask if it’s environmentally sound made me lose brain cells pic.twitter.com/gV5rKfmxp3 — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) May 7, 2019

“It is terrifying,” she confesses, adding, “I don’t know what to use it for or what its purpose is.”

“Like food scraps?” she asks nervously, before going all Green New Deal: “Is this environmentally sound? I don’t know.”

Users on Twitter questioned if AOC was being genuine, or if she was pretending to be poor.

“When you’re trying to be a relatable human from 2019 but failing,” one Twitter user commented.

Some of you may watch this and laugh at @AOC, but growing up with a *checks notes* "Garbage Disposal" is just further proof of your privilege. My friend @OfficeOfMike was banned for running a parody of this woman… Really? The real account is a parody.pic.twitter.com/FE56D6xz2c — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) May 7, 2019

I lived in a cheap Brooklyn apartment that had a garbage disposal. It was extremely common as far as I could tell.

This seems like AOC trying to pretend to be poor or something https://t.co/qdLwNe6wL7 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 7, 2019

How do you work as a waitress and bartender for years and not know what a garbage disposal is? Don’t buy it — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 7, 2019

This is why they banned the AOC parody account. Even labeled as parody the content was just too similar so people were getting confused https://t.co/SoU92DVN3w — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 7, 2019

OANN’s Jack Posobiec theorized the video was bait meant to goad conservatives into reacting.

AOC posted the garbage disposal video so conservatives would respond then media could write articles about conservatives pouncing It’s like that newscycle is stuck on repeat The circle of life continues — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 7, 2019

The video circulated as Twitter moved to ban an AOC parody account Monday, as well as that of Jewish Trump supporter Mike Morrison, the account’s creator.