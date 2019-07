Alex Jones and constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes break down Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s latest claim where she alleges border agents “sexually threatened” her during a visit at a CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) facility in El Paso, Texas, on Monday.

Don’t miss:

The Group Responsible For All Of Your Troubles: With Soph



14-year-old Soph has a better grasp of the games power brokers play than most adults.

Texans Call Out AOC & Other Democrats For Lying About Detention Centers At Border Presser