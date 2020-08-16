Watch As Biden's Sheepdogs Eject Docile Journalists Before Anyone Can Ask Questions

Image Credits: Screenshot.

While President Trump routinely lets resistance journalists pelt him with questions following just about every presser, former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris apparently don’t need to answer tough questions – or any questions at all.

Watch as Biden’s handlers carnival-bark a compliant press out of the room following their latest appearance.

Now imagine if this was Trump’s people virtually shoving reporters out of the room.


