Watch As Biden's Sheepdogs Eject Docile Journalists Before Anyone Can Ask Questions

While President Trump routinely lets resistance journalists pelt him with questions following just about every presser, former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris apparently don’t need to answer tough questions – or any questions at all.

Watch as Biden’s handlers carnival-bark a compliant press out of the room following their latest appearance.

Very strange. Sleepy Joe never takes questions. Also, his reporters have zero drive. Why can’t my reporters behave like that? Something is going on! https://t.co/SQAq0KVUqw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020

Now imagine if this was Trump’s people virtually shoving reporters out of the room.

It absolutely is — Johanna Scharf (@JohannaScharf) August 14, 2020

Sheep sounds need to be added. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 15, 2020



Alex Jones & Greg Reese give updates on the status of Millie Weaver’s arrest

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!