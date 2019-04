This video compilation begins in present day with 3000 illegals being apprehended in just one spot at the Texas southern border, then jumps back to the beginning of the year when Jim Acosta reported from a border fence to proclaim that there was no crisis.

In January, apprehensions at the same spot in the Texas Southern border were 600 per day.

It is estimated that 10 million people enter illegally through the southern border and only 40% will be caught.