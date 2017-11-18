Watch: Astonishing Footage Of UFO Breaking Up Chemtrail

A video uploaded to YouTube by conspiracy theory channel Suspect Sky shows a strange white object moving upwards in the sky.

The video, which was uploaded on November 17 but apparently shot some time in October, then sees the bright, white UFO hover in the clouds.

After sitting in the long thin cloud for a few seconds, the craft, which looks similar to a star in the sky, then appears to disperse the cloud.

The video is on its way to becoming viral after racking up more than 3,000 views in little more than 12 hours.

Read more


Related Articles

Why People Will Happily Line Up To Be Microchipped Like Dogs

Why People Will Happily Line Up To Be Microchipped Like Dogs

Science & Tech
Comments
Traveling 9/11 Style: Commercial Airplanes Can Be Hacked

Traveling 9/11 Style: Commercial Airplanes Can Be Hacked

Science & Tech
Comments

Time Travel Possible With Lots Of Negative Energy – Astrophysicist

Science & Tech
Comments

Planet with ‘mild’ climate discovered

Science & Tech
Comments

Leonid meteor shower to peak this weekend

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments