Watch: Astonishing Footage Of UFO Breaking Up Chemtrail

A video uploaded to YouTube by conspiracy theory channel Suspect Sky shows a strange white object moving upwards in the sky.

The video, which was uploaded on November 17 but apparently shot some time in October, then sees the bright, white UFO hover in the clouds.

After sitting in the long thin cloud for a few seconds, the craft, which looks similar to a star in the sky, then appears to disperse the cloud.

The video is on its way to becoming viral after racking up more than 3,000 views in little more than 12 hours.

