Watch: Astronauts Investigate Space Station's Mystery Hole

Image Credits: Wiki.

Determining the cause of a small breach in the Soyuz spacecraft docked to the International Space Station has been harder than anticipated.

On Tuesday, two Russian cosmonauts are spending some six hours in space, working to solve the mystery of who or what poked a hole in the Soyuz spacecraft.

Back in August, astronauts noticed a slight drop in pressure on the International Space Station. While not an immediate risk, they investigated and found a hole on the inside of the Soyuz habitation module, which is currently docked at the space station. Astronauts Sergey Prokopyev and Alexander Gerst repaired the 0.07-inch-wide (2 millimeters) hole with material soaked in an epoxy sealant. Pressure quickly returned to normal aboard the space station, and the patch job has held since then.

