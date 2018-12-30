WATCH: Bald Eagle Lands on Notre Dame Fan at the Cotton Bowl

Image Credits: @CBusIrish/Twitter.

In life and in sports, sometimes you’re the pigeon and sometimes you’re the statue. Or, as one unwitting Notre Dame fan found out, sometimes there’s an eagle and sometimes you’re the landing pad.

Notre Dame’s aerial attack produced precious little in the first half against Clemson. However, there was an impressive aerial connection made when a bald eagle that was part of the pregame show landed on an Irish fan.

Read more


Related Articles

Facebook temporarily suspends Franklin Graham over post — from 2016

Facebook temporarily suspends Franklin Graham over post — from 2016

U.S. News
Comments
Does "Nude Selfie" In Mueller Probe Belong To Former Playboy Model?

Does “Nude Selfie” In Mueller Probe Belong To Former Playboy Model?

U.S. News
Comments

New York Town Hosts Toy Gun Buyback Event For Children

U.S. News
comments

California Organizers Cancel Women’s March For Being ‘Overwhelmingly White’

U.S. News
comments

Cop Bashing Is Meant To Bully The Police Into Oppressing The American People

U.S. News
comments

Comments