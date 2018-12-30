WATCH: Bald Eagle Lands on Notre Dame Fan at the Cotton Bowl

In life and in sports, sometimes you’re the pigeon and sometimes you’re the statue. Or, as one unwitting Notre Dame fan found out, sometimes there’s an eagle and sometimes you’re the landing pad.

Notre Dame’s aerial attack produced precious little in the first half against Clemson. However, there was an impressive aerial connection made when a bald eagle that was part of the pregame show landed on an Irish fan.

The eagle landed all right. On a Notre Dame fan. pic.twitter.com/6koNTfitvm — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 29, 2018

NOTRE DAME BY ONE MILLION!!!! GO IRISH !!! #GOIrish pic.twitter.com/aafwKSVorh — Boba Bettis (@CBusIrish) December 29, 2018

