YouTube recently removed a London Real interview featuring David Icke where he claimed 5G is part of a larger plot to control humanity.

Icke points to the instances of Europeans destroying several 5G towers as evidence that many people don’t support the installation of the new technology.

In the name of free speech, Infowars is hosting this censored interview at Banned.video – Watch Below

