Watch: "Bernie Sanders" Trolled by Pranksters Claiming to Be Greta Thunberg

Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (D-VT) appears to have been tricked by Russian trolls into thinking teen climate activist Greta Thunberg wanted to work with him.

Audio of the exchange was captured by Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who are running a series titled, “Stars Save the Earth,” where various celebrities and politicians are pranked by someone pretending to be Greta.

“I just wanted to congratulate you on the extraordinary role you are playing in rallying young people and people throughout the world on this terrible, terrible crisis of climate change,” the person pretending to be Greta says on the phone to someone sounding exactly like the Vermont senator.

“We would like to help you, in your campaign in some way, what is the best thing to do?” the Greta imposter asks “Sanders.”

“Sanders” asks if Greta would be in the United States in the coming months, to which she replies “yes.”

“Well, that’d be great, but if you wanted to make a statement in support of our plan and my candidacy, I would be very appreciative,” says “Sanders.” “We can bring some folks together with you, and we can have a wonderful meeting if that’s something you are interested in.”

Greta next starts proposing several off-the-wall ideas, including a music video starring Bernie, Kanye West and Billie Eilish.

“That would be terrific… Rap music is very popular. We have a number of rap artists working hard on our campaign,” responds “Sanders.”

“We want to make the video successful, we need put a lot of expensive cars and girls and you need to wear gold jewelry and chains. It will be nice. Young people love that,” the woman pretending to be Greta says.

“Bernie” is then asked if he would be willing to work on climate change issues with Russia and President Vladimir Putin, which he seems unwilling to do.

The pranksters have also reportedly tricked US Rep. Maxine Waters, and winner of the Best Actor Oscar Joaquin Phoenix.



This should be entertaining. Bernie supporters are still angry at Hillary taking the 2016 nomination away with superdelegates. Even though the DNC made a great fanfare about reform, they’re considering going back to the old rules to stop Bernie.

